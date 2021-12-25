Brokerages Expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $884.18 Million

Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will announce $884.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $800.08 million to $926.65 million. Albemarle posted sales of $879.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. KeyCorp raised their price target on Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.38.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.90. The company had a trading volume of 810,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,634. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

