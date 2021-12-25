Brokerages Expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Business First Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.46 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BFST shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 8,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $247,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $107,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,293 shares of company stock worth $542,046 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 128.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 114.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BFST traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.13. 14,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.89. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

