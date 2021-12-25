Brokerages Expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to Post $0.11 EPS

Brokerages expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.14. Cutera reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cutera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rohan Seth acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,182 shares of company stock valued at $292,805 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cutera by 629.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Cutera by 171.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cutera has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The firm has a market cap of $705.53 million, a P/E ratio of 95.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

