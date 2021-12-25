Brokerages Expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to announce sales of $162.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.37 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $154.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $692.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.32 million to $698.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $682.16 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $689.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

MYGN stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 300,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,042. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.58. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $44,829.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,231,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,336,000 after buying an additional 2,238,076 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,725,000 after buying an additional 878,159 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,083,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 512,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

