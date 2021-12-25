Brokerages Expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to post sales of $1.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $2.07 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year sales of $8.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $9.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oshkosh.
Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.
OSK stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $110.22. 302,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,860. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $83.96 and a 12 month high of $137.47.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 21.70%.
In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.
