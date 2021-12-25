Brokerages Expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.04 Million

Brokerages expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to post $37.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.98 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted sales of $29.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year sales of $137.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.57 million to $138.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $153.77 million, with estimates ranging from $144.26 million to $163.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLYM shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.19. 207,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,516. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.