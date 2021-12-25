Brokerages Expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.04 Million

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2021

Brokerages expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to post $37.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.98 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted sales of $29.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year sales of $137.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.57 million to $138.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $153.77 million, with estimates ranging from $144.26 million to $163.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLYM shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.19. 207,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,516. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.