Brokerages Expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.88). Travere Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 101,800 shares of company stock worth $2,771,902 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

TVTX stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.17. 366,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,453. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

