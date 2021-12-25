Brokerages Expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.21 Million

Equities analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will report $144.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.39 million to $147.00 million. WesBanco reported sales of $152.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $591.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $585.18 million to $596.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $562.46 million, with estimates ranging from $542.33 million to $576.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSBC. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average is $34.45. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

In other WesBanco news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,099,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 38.6% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,650,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,445,000 after acquiring an additional 738,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,127,000 after purchasing an additional 299,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,758,000 after purchasing an additional 259,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 171.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 13.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,451,000 after purchasing an additional 128,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

