Brokerages Set Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Target Price at $46.64

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.64.

AVTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $3,994,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,137 shares of company stock worth $16,818,789 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. Avantor has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.