Brokerages Set Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target at $100.29

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTXS. Barclays reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. William Blair lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

CTXS opened at $97.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.94 and its 200-day moving average is $101.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.04. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 382.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

