Brokerages Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) PT at $22.60

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Fluor alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fluor by 5.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 1,670.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Fluor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 50.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at about $1,117,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64. Fluor has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 2.87.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.