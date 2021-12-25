Brokerages Set iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Target Price at $20.28

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICAD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a report on Monday, August 30th.

iCAD stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.04 million, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92. iCAD has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $159,761 and sold 38,750 shares valued at $376,625. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of iCAD by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,242,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iCAD by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of iCAD by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 631,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 222,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iCAD by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iCAD by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

