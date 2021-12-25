Brokerages Set OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) PT at $74.83

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $73.91. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.43.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.42 per share, with a total value of $60,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.