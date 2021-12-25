Brokerages Set Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) PT at $40.00

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. New Street Research raised shares of Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLGHY remained flat at $$17.05 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77. Telenet Group has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $22.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.5978 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from Telenet Group’s previous dividend of $0.84.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

