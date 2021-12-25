Brokerages Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target at C$99.52

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$99.52.

TD has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$96.30 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$71.65 and a one year high of C$96.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$175.46 billion and a PE ratio of 12.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$92.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$87.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

In related news, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total value of C$5,097,333.12. Also, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

