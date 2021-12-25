Brokerages Set United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) PT at €43.19

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €43.19 ($48.53).

Several equities analysts recently commented on UTDI shares. Barclays set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on shares of United Internet in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($43.82) price target on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of UTDI opened at €34.80 ($39.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a PE ratio of 17.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is €33.50 and its 200-day moving average is €34.41. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €31.35 ($35.22) and a fifty-two week high of €39.34 ($44.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

