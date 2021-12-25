Brokers Issue Forecasts for Calavo Growers, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Calavo Growers in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.33. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $744.81 million, a PE ratio of -62.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.48 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 284.7% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 738,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,865,000 after buying an additional 546,875 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 498.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 222,937 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 73.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 491,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 208,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 58.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 141,257 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the third quarter valued at $4,890,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.