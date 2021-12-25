Brokers Issue Forecasts for General Mills, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for General Mills in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. General Mills has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $69.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 12.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,513,000 after acquiring an additional 133,549 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in General Mills by 24.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 191,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 37,151 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 32.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 34,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 713,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,350 shares of company stock worth $1,493,863. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

