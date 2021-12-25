Brokers Set Expectations for ExlService Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ExlService in a research note issued on Monday, December 20th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.89. William Blair also issued estimates for ExlService’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

EXLS opened at $139.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. ExlService has a 12 month low of $76.39 and a 12 month high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,871 shares of company stock worth $8,497,456 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 871.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,159,000 after purchasing an additional 350,880 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,841,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 12.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,653,000 after acquiring an additional 266,227 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in ExlService by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,320,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ExlService by 58.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,703,000 after acquiring an additional 99,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

