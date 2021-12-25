Brokers Set Expectations for Methanex Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Methanex in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $62.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.54.

MEOH stock opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01. Methanex has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $52.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.45 million. Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 42.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Methanex by 62.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 113,325 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the second quarter valued at $3,318,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 105.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 94,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 48,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Methanex by 33.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 34,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

