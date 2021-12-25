BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.26

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and traded as low as $3.67. BTCS shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 134,872 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.22.

Get BTCS alerts:

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTCS. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTCS in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTCS in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of BTCS in the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

BTCS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.