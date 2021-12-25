BTIG Research Boosts Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target to $94.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $70.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s previous close.
TRNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.
NYSE:TRNO opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.90. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $81.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.
Terreno Realty Company Profile
Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.
