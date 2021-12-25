BTIG Research Boosts Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target to $94.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $70.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s previous close.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.90. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $81.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

