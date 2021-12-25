Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stake Boosted by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment accounts for approximately 2.4% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $459,177,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% during the second quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,483 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 499.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 556,098 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 84.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after purchasing an additional 498,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 85.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,170,000 after purchasing an additional 463,968 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $94.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.42.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

