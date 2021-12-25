Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Trading Down 1.9%

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN)’s stock price dropped 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 515 ($6.80) and last traded at GBX 515 ($6.80). Approximately 620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 525 ($6.94).

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.88 million and a P/E ratio of 7.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 515.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 474.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the Southeast of England. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tyres, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

