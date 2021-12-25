California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $41.39, but opened at $42.46. California Resources shares last traded at $42.27, with a volume of 1,284 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $376,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp purchased 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,030.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 621,473 shares of company stock worth $26,907,316 over the last 90 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. MKM Partners began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in California Resources by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,812,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,309,000 after acquiring an additional 662,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in California Resources in the second quarter valued at $170,140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in California Resources by 96.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,240,000 after acquiring an additional 638,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in California Resources in the second quarter valued at $36,001,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in California Resources by 572.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after acquiring an additional 915,598 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

