Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after buying an additional 2,284,632 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 255.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $206,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,876,000 after purchasing an additional 603,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 550,103 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.18.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $108.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $115.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.42.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

