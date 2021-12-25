Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 19,500 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,815 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.44. The company has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.