Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.67.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

In other Canada Goose news, Director Penelope Brook sold 14,816 shares of Canada Goose stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.00, for a total value of C$948,224.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,968. Also, Senior Officer John Moran sold 5,815 shares of Canada Goose stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.26, for a total transaction of C$362,041.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,076 shares of company stock worth $4,028,522.

TSE GOOS traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$47.52. 35,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,830. Canada Goose has a one year low of C$35.80 and a one year high of C$67.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.97. The stock has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.