Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Evercore

Evercore restated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a C$111.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a hold rating and set a C$79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$167.62.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$92.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$93.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$82.12 and a one year high of C$100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2300003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 16.35%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

