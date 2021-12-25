Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$24.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WEED. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a C$14.00 price target on Canopy Growth and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC cut shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.08.

WEED opened at C$12.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 9.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion and a PE ratio of -3.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.45. Canopy Growth has a one year low of C$11.04 and a one year high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

