Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $12.32 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,698 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.5% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $334.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.94 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.63.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

