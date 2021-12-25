CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,882 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CareDx were worth $18,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CareDx by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth $355,000.

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.34 per share, for a total transaction of $211,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $646,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,634,625 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $39.16 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.37 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.06.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

