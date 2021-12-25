CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research analysts have commented on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CTRE stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,853. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.06.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 201,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

