Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCL. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.39.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.16.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 262.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

