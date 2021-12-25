Cartesi Price Reaches $0.79 (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001550 BTC on major exchanges. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $385.62 million and approximately $35.13 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00055795 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.63 or 0.08001095 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,912.82 or 1.00023281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00053715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00072025 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 488,744,631 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

