CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will report sales of $8.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.21 billion and the lowest is $7.94 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $6.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year sales of $27.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.14 billion to $27.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $30.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.40 billion to $32.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Shares of CBRE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,150. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.76 and its 200-day moving average is $96.17. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $107.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,715,000 after buying an additional 3,071,977 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at $118,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at $115,671,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at $109,536,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 357.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,567,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,455 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

