CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB decreased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.07% of CBRE Group worth $22,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,715,000 after buying an additional 3,071,977 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth approximately $118,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth approximately $115,671,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,536,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,057,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,094,000 after acquiring an additional 870,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE stock opened at $105.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $107.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

