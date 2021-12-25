CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.77 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) will announce sales of $182.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $182.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full-year sales of $681.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $677.60 million to $684.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $758.66 million, with estimates ranging from $758.00 million to $759.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.02 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCCS. Evercore ISI began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

CCCS stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $11.55. 382,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,075. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter worth $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at $229,000.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.