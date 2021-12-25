CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.77 Million

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) will announce sales of $182.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $182.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full-year sales of $681.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $677.60 million to $684.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $758.66 million, with estimates ranging from $758.00 million to $759.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CCC Intelligent Solutions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.02 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCCS. Evercore ISI began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

CCCS stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $11.55. 382,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,075. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter worth $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at $229,000.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.