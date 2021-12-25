CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.08 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will announce sales of $5.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.94 billion and the highest is $5.30 billion. CDW posted sales of $4.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $20.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.23 billion to $20.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.02 billion to $23.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

CDW stock traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.76. 637,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.82. CDW has a 12 month low of $125.46 and a 12 month high of $203.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,907,944 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CDW by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

