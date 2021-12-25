CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $13,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank increased its position in shares of CDW by 610.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 160.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $202.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $125.46 and a 1 year high of $203.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 28.09%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

