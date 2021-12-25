Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. ATB Capital restated a buy rating and set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.18.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $13.48.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0282 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,825,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,446,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 60,188 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,959,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,843,000 after acquiring an additional 199,861 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

