Centene (NYSE:CNC) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.00

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $84.95, with a volume of 5017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.37.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.95. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,719 shares of company stock worth $9,653,442 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Centene by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after buying an additional 1,205,189 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Centene by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,361,000 after buying an additional 1,266,668 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,520,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,388,000 after purchasing an additional 165,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 184,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Centene by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,612,000 after purchasing an additional 208,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

