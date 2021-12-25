CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,247,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,097,000 after purchasing an additional 152,865 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 186,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 147,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CNP opened at $27.52 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

