Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Now Covered by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $249.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,855,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,357,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,312,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 745.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 88,868 shares during the period. 46.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

