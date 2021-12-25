Centre Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.8% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.16. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

