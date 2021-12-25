Centrifuge (CFG) Price Tops $1.02 on Exchanges

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Centrifuge has a market cap of $137.43 million and $1.72 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00001999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00055795 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.63 or 0.08001095 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,912.82 or 1.00023281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00053715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00072025 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 135,045,062 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

