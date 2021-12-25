Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,064.18

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,064.18 ($14.06) and traded as low as GBX 982.50 ($12.98). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 1,000 ($13.21), with a volume of 53,214 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.61) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 23.66 and a quick ratio of 23.28. The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -158.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,075.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,064.18.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

