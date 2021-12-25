Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock Position Reduced by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 160,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,311,000 after buying an additional 14,533 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,201 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERN. Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $92.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.86 and its 200-day moving average is $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

