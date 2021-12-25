Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Stake Decreased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 252,211 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $7,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 34.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 18.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerus alerts:

In other Cerus news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 95,741 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $670,187.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Schulze sold 25,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $188,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,741 shares of company stock worth $2,040,087. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CERS opened at $6.95 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 50.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.