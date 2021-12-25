ChainX (PCX) Market Cap Tops $26.03 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, ChainX has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $2.18 or 0.00004295 BTC on major exchanges. ChainX has a market capitalization of $26.03 million and $1.25 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00055789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.57 or 0.07979077 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,812.75 or 1.00143696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00053791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00072119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,945,075 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

